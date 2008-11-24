'Curious' A-list ladies check out Brad's age-defying romance



Most of us love a little cinematic romance, especially when the film stars Hollywood heart-throb Brad Pitt. And as the actor presented his unusual new project The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button this week - with the help of partner Angelina Jolie - it seems Tinseltown beauties feel the same, with a multitude turning up for the screening.



Leaving ten-month-old twins Max and Emme in the charge of husband Marc Anthony, Jennifer Lopez stepped out solo at the California bash. She joined Oscar-winner Tilda Swinton, Desperate Housewife Eva Longoria and Julia Roberts' niece Emma on the red carpet.



In the flick Brad stars as a man who is born an old man and ages backwards. His love interest is young ballerina Daisy, played by Cate Blanchett, who made a bold statement at the premiere in a bell-shaped Alexander McQueen creation. As the story unfolds the characters fall in love while struggling to come to terms with one growing older while the other gets younger.



Also among the first to see the film - which hits UK screens on February 6 - were Brad's parents Bill and Jane Pitt. The couple, who had co-ordinated their outfits – a tuxedo for him and glittering black shift dress for her – with Tom Ford-clad Brad and Angelina's fashion choices, were clearly proud to be sharing a night out with their son and his beautiful companion.