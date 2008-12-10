Adrienne and her daughter bear a striking resemblance to each other, as their appearance together at the New York premiere underlined
Already well on the way to following in his famous parents' acting footsteps, Jada and Will's son Jayden takes to the red carpet with co-stars Keanu and Jennifer
With her high cheekbones, flawless skin and striking eyes Jada Pinkett Smith is one of Hollywood's most beautiful women. And it was clear where the actress got her looks from when she was joined on the red carpet at the premiere of The Day The Earth Stood Still by her youthful-looking mum Adrienne.
In addition to their physical similarities the pair share a close bond, with Jada having commented: "A mother and daughter's relationship is usually the most honest, and we are so close".
Adrienne joined her 37-year-old daughter, son-in-law Will Smith, and eight-year-old granddaughter Willow at the New York screening to support the couple's son Jayden.
The talented ten-year-old, who made his silver screen debut alongside his famous dad in The Pursuit of Happyness, stars alongside Keanu Reeves and Jennifer Connelly in the remake of the sci-fi classic.