"Leo and I, we're kindred spirits," said the actress as the pair teamed up for the first time since 1997 to promote Revolutionary Road in the US
Over in Britain, Kate's other film The Reader, which is also generating Oscar buzz, was being presented to a star-studded audience including Kelly Brook and James Nesbitt
16 DECEMBER 2008
With two Oscar-tipped movies out simultaneously, Kate Winslet is notching up her fair share of column inches at the moment. And there's no question she deserves them. She's in the best shape of her life, and admits to being more comfortable than ever in her own skin.
In Los Angeles alongside co-star Leonardo DiCaprio to promote Revolutionary Road, their first film together since a much-lauded 1997 turn in Titanic, she put in a radiant appearance.
Since the liner epic hit screens ten years ago Kate has had two children. Yet you would hardly credit it catching an eye-full of her trim physique in a curve-skimming, crystal-embellished LBD at the premiere.
Teaming up with Leo again was a dream come true says the British star, because they're "kindred spirits". "We're cut from the same cloth," she says.
While the Reading-born actress was taking to the red carpet Stateside with Leonardo, British celebs, including Kelly Brook, James Nesbitt, Gemma Arterton and Elton John, were catching a special screening of The Reader, Kate's historical drama with Ralph Fiennes.