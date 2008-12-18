Tech-savvy Kirk Douglas becomes oldest celebrity blogger



When he was a lad, the internet and computers were the stuff of a science fiction story. Yet today veteran actor Kirk Douglas has confidently transitioned into the cyber world, and at 92 is the world's oldest celebrity blogger.



The Hollywood icon posts regular updates on social networking site MySpace, where he has posted a profile and racked up 4,413 friends. As well as his writings there are family photos of the chisel-jawed actor and his second wife Anne, plus a snap of film star son Michael Douglas.



"I express my opinion, and I tell (readers) that they don’t have to agree with me because it’s a free country," says Kirk of his blog, which has covered everything from his love for his Russian immigrant mother, Bryna, to his backing for US president-elect Barack Obama.



He notes his favourite films as Champion, Spartacus, Paths Of Glory and Lonely Are The Brave, joking: "I just happen to be in these movies!". The screen legend also shares his greatest remaining ambition in life - to meet Angelina Jolie - adding the proviso: "Provided my wife lets me".