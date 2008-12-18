Scarlett, Eva and Paz make a dazzling trio in race for style honours



Scarlett Johansson would have needed every ounce of confidence she possesses at the LA premiere of The Spirit, where she appeared with not one, but two luscious co-stars.



Luckily, she's one of Hollywood's most self-assured young beauties, glorying in her curves and with an infallible sense of red-carpet style.



And on this occasion she was a knockout in a three-quarter length Grecian-style gown, her brunette locks tumbling over one shoulder.



Some friendly competition came from Eva Mendes who was on stunning form as well in a bright yellow Bill Blass design that complemented her sultry looks.



The Latina bombshell had kept her make-up and jewellery to a minimum, focusing emphasis on the gown's embellished bodice and metallic detailing.



Also on radiant form was Paz Vega, the Spanish actress who made her international breakthrough opposite Adam Sandler in Spanglish. The Seville-born senorita had opted for a flirty but demure violet lace cocktail dress, and the result, onlookers agreed, was divina.