'We are married whether somebody said it or not' says Jim



Jim Carrey and Jenny McCarthy have been together for over two years now, with the Canadian actor stepping into the role of dad to Jenny's son Evan. And while they haven't actually walked down the aisle yet, their relationship is very much that of man and wife - a view shared by Jim himself.



"We love each other and we are married whether somebody said it or not," the funnyman revealed this week at the LA premiere of his new film Yes Man. "Whether we had some kind of ceremony or not, we believe that nothing outside of yourself can make your union sacred except you."



While the character in Jim's new project challenges himself to say yes to everything, the Ontario-born star won't be acquiescing to the idea of tying the knot. "Everybody keeps saying 'Why not put the finishing touches on it?'. And my attitude is why ever put the finishing touches on it?" he says. "Just keep it open, keep it going, court forever. That’s what we're into."