﻿

John Travolta fights back tears as he tells of fruitless battle to save his son's life

hellomagazine.com
Leave a comment
Heartbroken John Travolta looked close to tears as he relieved the frantic moments when he sought to save his son Jett after he had a seizure.

Speaking in a soft voice, the Hollywood star told a court of his vain efforts to resuscitate the 16-year-old at the family's holiday home in the Bahamas.

He was giving evidence in the capital Nassau at the trial of two people accused of attempting to blackmail him for £15 million over a document relating to his treatment.

Earlier, the grieving actor, a prominent scientologist, had arrived hand-in-hand with wife Kelly Preston, accompanied by supporters from his faith.

He waved as a fan shouted: "We love you John."

Questioned about whether Jett had medical problems he replied: "My son was autistic and had a seizure disorder.

"Every five to ten days he would suffer a seizure lasting 45 seconds."

The court had already heard from a policeman on the scene that John wanted the youngster rushed to an airport where he had a plane waiting to transport him to the US – rather than a local hospital.

Inspector Andrew Wells said one of the paramedics called to the house had wanted a signature on a statement confirming that the screen hero had waived medical treatment for his son.

The Taking Of Pelham 1 2 3 actor said he didn't read the document – known as a refusal of medical attention form - because "time was of the essence".

It is claimed that the paramedic and another defendant demanded money not to make it public.

More on:

More about john travolta

More news

Latest comments

Please note, all comments are those of readers and do not represent the opinion of Hellomagazine.com
Hellomagazine.com reserves the right to remove comments it considers offensive or not relevant
Please focus on the topic

To comment you must be registered at hellomagazine.com

Log in to comment