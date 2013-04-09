﻿

Sienna Miller receives best actress nod as BAFTA TV nominations are announced

hellomagazine.com

SCROLL DOWN FOR VIDEO

Sienna Miller has received a best actress nomination at this year's British Academy Television Awards. The British star has been recognised for her work in The Girl, a small screen film documenting the tumultuous relationship between Alfred Hitchcok and leading lady Tippi Hedren, played by Sienna.

The Girl has picked up four nominations in total, including nods for leading man Toby Jones and supporting actress Imelda Staunton for her role as Alfred's wife Alma. It has also been nominated for Single Drama.

 



Last Tango in Halifax has received four nominations too. Derek Jacobi has been named in the Leading Actor category, Anne Reid in Leading Actress and Sarah Lancashire for her supporting role. The romantic drama has also picked up a Drama Series nod.

Crime drama series Accused will compete in six categories. Sean Bean has been nominated as a leading actor for his performance as transvestite Tracie, His co-star Stephen Graham is nominated for supporting actor and Olivia Coleman for her performance as Sue in another installment of the series, Mo's Story.

Olivia has also been recognized for her role in BBC comedy series Twenty Twelve, which has picked up a total of four nomination in three categories — Olivia will go head-to-head with her co-star Jessica Hynes for female performance in a comedy series.

While Downton Abbey failed to pick up any nominations, its star Hugh Bonneville has been also acknowledged for his role in the London Olympics 'mockumentary'.


 


Parade's End received two nominations, including a leading actress nod for Rebecca Hall, who will go head-to-head with Sienna, Sheridan Smith for Mrs Biggs and Anna Reid for Last Tango in Halifax.

The London 2012 Olympic Games dominates the Sport & Live Event category, with Danny Boyle's opening ceremony also nominated for the Radio Times Audience Award, which is voted for by the public.

Competing in the International category are Danish/Swedish crime drama The Bridge, CIA thriller Homeland, Lena Dunham and Judd Apatow’s New York comedy-drama Girls and fantasy epic Game of Thrones.

Meanwhile, Coronation Street, EastEnders, Emmerdale and Shameless compete for the Best Soap and Continuing Drama award.

The star-studded ceremony will take place on 12 May at London's Royal Festival Hall, hosted by Graham Norton.

 

 

 

The 2013 Bafta TV Award nominees

  • Leading Actor
  •  Ben Whishaw - Richard II (The Hollow Crown)
     Derek Jacobi - Last Tango in Halifax
     Sean Bean - Accused ('Tracie's Story')
     Toby Jones - The Girl



    •  
  • Leading Actress
  • Anne Reid - Last Tango in Halifax
     Rebecca Hall - Parade's End
     Sheridan Smith - Mrs Biggs
     Sienna Miller - The Girl



    •  
  • Supporting Actor
  •  Peter Capaldi - The Hour
     Stephen Graham - Accused ('Tracie's Story')
     Harry Lloyd - The Fear
     Simon Russell Beale - Henry IV, Part 2 (The Hollow Crown)



    •  
  • Supporting Actress
  •  Anastasia Hille - The Fear
     Imelda Staunton - The Girl
     Olivia Colman - Accused ('Mo's Story')
     Sarah Lancashire - Last Tango in Halifax



    •  
  • Entertainment Performance
  •  Alan Carr - Alan Carr: Chatty Man
     Ant and Dec - I'm a Celebrity. Get Me Out of Here!
     Graham Norton - The Graham Norton Show
     Sarah Millican - The Sarah Millican Show



    •  
  • Female Performance In A Comedy Programme
  •  Jessica Hynes - Twenty Twelve
     Julia Davis - Hunderby
     Miranda Hart - Miranda
     Olivia Colman - Twenty Twelve



    •  
  • Male Performance In A Comedy Programme
  •  Greg Davies - Cuckoo
     Hugh Bonneville - Twenty Twelve
     Peter Capaldi - The Thick of It
     Steve Coogan - Welcome to the Places of My Life



    •  
  • Single Drama
  • Everyday
    The Girl
    Murder
    Richard II (The Hollow Crown)



    •  
  • Mini-Series
  • Accused
    Mrs Biggs
    Parade's End
    Room at the Top



    •  
  • Drama Series
  • Last Tango in Halifax
    Ripper Street
    Scott and Bailey
    Silk



    •  
  • Soap & Continuing Drama
  • Coronation Street
    EastEnders
    Emmerdale
    Shameless



    •  
  • International
  • The Bridge
    Game of Thrones
    Girls
    Homeland



    •  
  • Factual Series
  • 24 Hours in A&E
    Great Ormond Street
    Make Bradford British
    Our War



    •  
  • Sport & Live Event
  • The London 2012 Olympics: 'Super Saturday'
    The London 2012 Olympic Opening Ceremony: 'Isle of Wonder'
    The London 2012 Paralympic Games
    Wimbledon 2012 - Men's Final



    •  
  • Entertainment Programme (Lew Grade Award)
  • Dynamo: Magician Impossible
    The Graham Norton Show
    Have I Got News For You
    A League of Their Own



    •  
  • Comedy Programme
  • Cardinal Burns
    Mr Stink
    The Revolution Will Be Televised
    Welcome to the Places of My Life



    •  
  • Situation Comedy
  • Episodes
    Hunderby
    The Thick of It
    Twenty Twelve



    •  
  • Radio Times Audience Award
  •  Voted for by members of the public
    Call the Midwife
    Game of Thrones
    The Great British Bake Off
    Homeland
    The London 2012 Olympic Opening Ceremony
    Strictly Come Dancing




    •  

 

 

More on:

More about baftas

More news