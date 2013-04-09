Sienna Miller receives best actress nod as BAFTA TV nominations are announced
Sienna Miller has received a best actress nomination at this year's British Academy Television Awards. The British star has been recognised for her work in The Girl, a small screen film documenting the tumultuous relationship between Alfred Hitchcok and leading lady Tippi Hedren, played by Sienna.
The Girl has picked up four nominations in total, including nods for leading man Toby Jones and supporting actress Imelda Staunton for her role as Alfred's wife Alma. It has also been nominated for Single Drama.
Last Tango in Halifax has received four nominations too. Derek Jacobi has been named in the Leading Actor category, Anne Reid in Leading Actress and Sarah Lancashire for her supporting role. The romantic drama has also picked up a Drama Series nod.
Crime drama series Accused will compete in six categories. Sean Bean has been nominated as a leading actor for his performance as transvestite Tracie, His co-star Stephen Graham is nominated for supporting actor and Olivia Coleman for her performance as Sue in another installment of the series, Mo's Story.
Olivia has also been recognized for her role in BBC comedy series Twenty Twelve, which has picked up a total of four nomination in three categories — Olivia will go head-to-head with her co-star Jessica Hynes for female performance in a comedy series.
While Downton Abbey failed to pick up any nominations, its star Hugh Bonneville has been also acknowledged for his role in the London Olympics 'mockumentary'.
Parade's End received two nominations, including a leading actress nod for Rebecca Hall, who will go head-to-head with Sienna, Sheridan Smith for Mrs Biggs and Anna Reid for Last Tango in Halifax.
The London 2012 Olympic Games dominates the Sport & Live Event category, with Danny Boyle's opening ceremony also nominated for the Radio Times Audience Award, which is voted for by the public.
Competing in the International category are Danish/Swedish crime drama The Bridge, CIA thriller Homeland, Lena Dunham and Judd Apatow’s New York comedy-drama Girls and fantasy epic Game of Thrones.
Meanwhile, Coronation Street, EastEnders, Emmerdale and Shameless compete for the Best Soap and Continuing Drama award.
The star-studded ceremony will take place on 12 May at London's Royal Festival Hall, hosted by Graham Norton.
The 2013 Bafta TV Award nominees
- Leading Actor
- Ben Whishaw - Richard II (The Hollow Crown)
Derek Jacobi - Last Tango in Halifax
Sean Bean - Accused ('Tracie's Story')
Toby Jones - The Girl
- Leading Actress
- Anne Reid - Last Tango in Halifax
Rebecca Hall - Parade's End
Sheridan Smith - Mrs Biggs
Sienna Miller - The Girl
- Supporting Actor
- Peter Capaldi - The Hour
Stephen Graham - Accused ('Tracie's Story')
Harry Lloyd - The Fear
Simon Russell Beale - Henry IV, Part 2 (The Hollow Crown)
- Supporting Actress
- Anastasia Hille - The Fear
Imelda Staunton - The Girl
Olivia Colman - Accused ('Mo's Story')
Sarah Lancashire - Last Tango in Halifax
- Entertainment Performance
- Alan Carr - Alan Carr: Chatty Man
Ant and Dec - I'm a Celebrity. Get Me Out of Here!
Graham Norton - The Graham Norton Show
Sarah Millican - The Sarah Millican Show
- Female Performance In A Comedy Programme
- Jessica Hynes - Twenty Twelve
Julia Davis - Hunderby
Miranda Hart - Miranda
Olivia Colman - Twenty Twelve
- Male Performance In A Comedy Programme
- Greg Davies - Cuckoo
Hugh Bonneville - Twenty Twelve
Peter Capaldi - The Thick of It
Steve Coogan - Welcome to the Places of My Life
- Single Drama
- Everyday
The Girl
Murder
Richard II (The Hollow Crown)
- Mini-Series
- Accused
Mrs Biggs
Parade's End
Room at the Top
- Drama Series
- Last Tango in Halifax
Ripper Street
Scott and Bailey
Silk
- Soap & Continuing Drama
- Coronation Street
EastEnders
Emmerdale
Shameless
- International
- The Bridge
Game of Thrones
Girls
Homeland
- Factual Series
- 24 Hours in A&E
Great Ormond Street
Make Bradford British
Our War
- Sport & Live Event
- The London 2012 Olympics: 'Super Saturday'
The London 2012 Olympic Opening Ceremony: 'Isle of Wonder'
The London 2012 Paralympic Games
Wimbledon 2012 - Men's Final
- Entertainment Programme (Lew Grade Award)
- Dynamo: Magician Impossible
The Graham Norton Show
Have I Got News For You
A League of Their Own
- Comedy Programme
- Cardinal Burns
Mr Stink
The Revolution Will Be Televised
Welcome to the Places of My Life
- Situation Comedy
- Episodes
Hunderby
The Thick of It
Twenty Twelve
- Radio Times Audience Award
- Voted for by members of the public
Call the Midwife
Game of Thrones
The Great British Bake Off
Homeland
The London 2012 Olympic Opening Ceremony
Strictly Come Dancing