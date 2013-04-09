Sienna Miller receives best actress nod as BAFTA TV nominations are announced

Sienna Miller has received a best actress nomination at this year's British Academy Television Awards. The British star has been recognised for her work in The Girl, a small screen film documenting the tumultuous relationship between Alfred Hitchcok and leading lady Tippi Hedren, played by Sienna.



The Girl has picked up four nominations in total, including nods for leading man Toby Jones and supporting actress Imelda Staunton for her role as Alfred's wife Alma. It has also been nominated for Single Drama.





Last Tango in Halifax has received four nominations too. Derek Jacobi has been named in the Leading Actor category, Anne Reid in Leading Actress and Sarah Lancashire for her supporting role. The romantic drama has also picked up a Drama Series nod.



Crime drama series Accused will compete in six categories. Sean Bean has been nominated as a leading actor for his performance as transvestite Tracie, His co-star Stephen Graham is nominated for supporting actor and Olivia Coleman for her performance as Sue in another installment of the series, Mo's Story.



Olivia has also been recognized for her role in BBC comedy series Twenty Twelve, which has picked up a total of four nomination in three categories — Olivia will go head-to-head with her co-star Jessica Hynes for female performance in a comedy series.



While Downton Abbey failed to pick up any nominations, its star Hugh Bonneville has been also acknowledged for his role in the London Olympics 'mockumentary'.







Parade's End received two nominations, including a leading actress nod for Rebecca Hall, who will go head-to-head with Sienna, Sheridan Smith for Mrs Biggs and Anna Reid for Last Tango in Halifax.



The London 2012 Olympic Games dominates the Sport & Live Event category, with Danny Boyle's opening ceremony also nominated for the Radio Times Audience Award, which is voted for by the public.



Competing in the International category are Danish/Swedish crime drama The Bridge, CIA thriller Homeland, Lena Dunham and Judd Apatow’s New York comedy-drama Girls and fantasy epic Game of Thrones.



Meanwhile, Coronation Street, EastEnders, Emmerdale and Shameless compete for the Best Soap and Continuing Drama award.



The star-studded ceremony will take place on 12 May at London's Royal Festival Hall, hosted by Graham Norton.