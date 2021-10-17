Everything you need to know about Bradley Walsh's son Barney Walsh The young TV star appears in The Larkins alongside his famous father

Barney Walsh might be best known for starring alongside his dad, Bradley, in their hugely popular reality show Breaking Dad, but viewers are now seeing a completely different side to him as he proves his acting chops in The Larkins.

The TV star will be appearing alongside a host of other well-known faces such as Bridgerton actress Sabrina Bartlett, The Thick of It's Joanna Scanlon and Doctor Who star Peter Davison. how much do you know about Barney? Keep reading for some information about the star that you might not have know...

Barney Walsh's bio

Barney, 24, is an actor and presenter who is swiftly becoming one of the most recognisable faces on TV. As well as his professional career, he's proud of his family and the bond between him and dad Barney is clear. The actor often posts pictures and funny clips of his and Bradley's antics on his Instagram page, @barneywalsh.

Barney Walsh's career

As well as appearing on the popular ITV show Breaking Dad, he has tried his hand at acting before. Having been a keen actor from a young age, Barney has made appearances in various television dramas and movies including Doctors and Law & Order and King Arthur: Legend of the Sword. He's also turned his talents to the West End stage, and appeared in the competition series All Star Musicals.

The two document their antics abroad on Breaking Dad

Barney Walsh's family

As well as his famous dad, Barney is close to his mum, Donna Derby, and his sister, Hayley. Donna and Bradley wed in 1997 and welcomed Barney later that year. Bradley's mum is no stranger to fame, either. She even appeared in the video for Robert Palmer's 80s hit Simply Irresistible and has also worked as a choreographer on Miss World, which was coincidentally presented Barney himself.

Barney is close to his family

Barney Walsh's bond with his dad, Bradley

Bradley has often had sweet words to say about his bond with his son. Chatting on This Morning, the Doctor Who actor said: "He has always been my son, and you always take care of them. But then all of a sudden he becomes your equal and a work colleague, and a mate, and someone you respect."

He continued: "Now I look up to him. Barney, bless him, was directing me on some of the things 'Dad don't worry about this, you need to be thinking about this', and actually producing me."

