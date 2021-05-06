Everything you need to know about Home Truths presenter Ian Wright's family From his own childhood to his life as a dad

Ian Wright is known for being one of the most bubbly and hilarious football pundits on the telly but will show a different side to him in new BBC One docuseries Ian Wright: Home Truths.

Turning his hand to presenting for the first time, the 57-year-old football legend will investigate the effect growing up in a psychologically abusive and violent home has on children in the UK.

But what do we know about Ian's own family? Keep reading for everything you need to know about his childhood, marriages and own offspring...

Ian Wright: Home Truths starts on BBC One on Thursday

What is there to know about Ian Wright's childhood?

Ian Wright was born in London in 1963 to Jamaican parents. His father was absent from a young age and so he and his two older brothers named Maurice and Nicky were brought up by their mother and stepfather.

In his autobiography, A Life in Football, Ian opened up about his difficult upbringing, revealing that his mother drank a lot while his stepfather was a "bully". As a result, Sydney Pigden, who was one of his teachers at his South London primary school, became a surrogate parent to young Ian, helping to keep him on the straight and narrow and encouraging his interest in football.

Is Ian Wright married?

Ian Wright has been married twice. The former footballer wed his first wife, Deborah, in Mauritius in 1993. The pair met when they were children, but sadly things were not meant to be and they split in 2004 after nine years together.

Ian married ex-wife Debbie in 1993

Ian later admitted that he had been unfaithful to Debbie, revealing in his memoir: "I got caught up in all of that and cheated on my first wife, Debbie, which destroyed my marriage. That was a really horrible period. If there's ever been a time in my life I wish I could change, that would be it."

Ian has been happily married to wife Nancy since 2011

The former Arsenal player tied the knot for the second time in 2011 to Nancy Hallam. During his time on I'm a Celebrity...Get Me out of Here! in 2019, Ian revealed that Nancy had no idea who he was when they first met in a pub in Notting Hill as she "didn't know anything about football". He told his campmates: "She mugged me off so beautifully I knew she was the one."

How many children does Ian Wright have?

Ian is a father of eight! Writing in his autobiography, he revealed: "I've got eight kids with four women. Two I married, two I didn't."

Ian has eight children with four different partners

He shares youngest daughters, Lola and Roxanne with his current wife Nancy. With his ex Debbie, he has two more kids named Stacey and Bobbi.

Outside of his marriages, he has another son named Brett and a daughter named Coco, who he supports. He is also the father of professional footballers Bradley and Shaun Wright, although Shaun is adopted.

