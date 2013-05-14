Angelina Jolie put her family first as she underwent mastectomy

Angelina Jolie has already revealed that her decision to have a preventative double mastectomy was motivated by her six children, and as she underwent the months of medical procedures her family remained first and foremost her priority.



The Hollywood beauty and her partner Brad Pitt were determined that life should stay the same for their kids while 'Mommy' was recuperating. "Things have appeared normal. The kids have kept their schedules as usual," a source told People. "They have been in school during the day and have attended after-school activities like they always do."

On Valentine's Day, less than two weeks after she began the mastectomy process, Angelina and Brad took their twins Vivienne and Know, four, to the Natural History Museum in Los Angeles, where the famous family were spotted exploring the dinosaur hall and the Discovery Centre.



"The kids could barely contain their excitement," one onlooker reported. "Brad and Angelina seemed happy, they were chatting and laughing.



They were seen again over the Easter weekend at the end of March— Angelina's surgery took place in February with the last of the follow-up procedures in April.



The entire Jolie-Pitt clan, including sons Maddox and Pax and daughters Shiloh and Zahara, enjoyed an Easter egg hunt at their Santa Barbara home.



"The kids were ecstatic, of course," a source said. "And Brad and Angelina were very affectionate and sweet to each other."