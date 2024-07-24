Dick and Angel Strawbridge's children Arthur and Dorothy look so grown up in new holiday pictures

Escape to the Chateau stars Dick and Angel Strawbridge have shared a sneak peek inside their Italian family summer break.

In search of sunnier climes, the family-of-four swapped their gorgeous French chateau for a slice of la dolce vita. Sharing a glimpse inside their idyllic retreat, Dick and Angel uploaded a string of snapshots to Instagram featuring their lookalike children, Arthur and Dorothy.

© Instagram Arthur looked every inch his father's mini-me as they posed for a sweet snapshot

Amongst the images, the pair included numerous family snapshots from their explorations, pictures of Arthur and Dorothy making a splash in the pool, and a charming image of the sibling duo looking so grown up as they posed in their beautiful villa.

Arthur, 11, looked so tall rocking a raspberry-hued T-shirt, cream shorts and a sports cap, while Dorothy, ten, looked trendy dressed in a white crop top, denim shorts and a pink cap.

© Instagram The sibling duo looked so tall during their family break

"Hello to you on this Terrific Tuesday! We hope you are smiling and enjoying your summer… or winter!!" Dick and Angel wrote in their caption.

"The holidays have certainly started with a bang… Arthur and Dorothy’s first Italian holiday… a little culture… history… pizza… pasta and swimming. They learnt how to play cheat… and to dive! It's been magical! Have a lovely day!"

© Instagram The family-of-four travelled to Italy

The Strawbridge's family update sparked a sweet fan reaction in the comments section. Stunned by Dorothy and Arthur's tall appearance, one follower wrote: "Gosh your children are growing up - enjoy your holiday," while a second noted: "Wowzera the kiddos look so grown up," and a third chimed in: "How tall is Arthur now!!!"

It's been a busy few years for the family who wrapped up filming for their hit show, Escape to the Chateau, back in 2022. The series, which began in 2016 and ran for nine seasons, documented the family's restoration of their derelict chateau located in the Mayenne département of France.

Their decision to step away from the show was largely influenced by their children's futures, with Dick telling HELLO!: "We made the decision because the kids are growing older, and all the parallel activity was not sustainable at this level.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Dick and Angel Strawbridge - their love story

"We are doers and we are never going to stop completely, but we're also protecting them," he continued, adding that the pressure on their young ones is "phenomenal".

In June, Dick and Angel shared details of their new TV show titled Secret France with Dick & Angel. The three-parter takes viewers beyond the gates of the family's 19th-century chateau as they explore France's hidden gems off the beaten path.

Their new Channel 4 series has since been shortlisted for not one, but two National Reality TV Awards in the 'Best Docu-Series' and 'Best Reality Non-Competition Show' categories.