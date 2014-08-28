Caroline Flack joins Strictly: 'I really want to master my dance face'

Caroline Flack has announced live on air that she is taking part in this year's Strictly Come Dancing series.



The TV presenter made the revelation on the BBC Radio 1 Breakfast Show, speaking to host Scott Mills, who will also be competing in the dance contest.

"Gahhhhhhh! I'm taking part in this years Strictly... I haven't been this nervous since I entered the Norfolk Disco Dance championship 1992," Caroline later wrote on Twitter to her 1.68million fans.

Caroline Flack: "I really want to master my 'dance face'!"





Strictly's official Twitter account also welcomed the news by posting a video of the former Xtra Factor presenter posing in front of the coveted glitterball trophy. "Bring it on Strictly," Caroline is heard saying.

"Ever since I was a presenter on CBBC and used to see the Strictly judges walking around Television Centre I have wanted to be on the show," she said. "I am so excited to get started and I just want to get through the first dance with no mistakes… plus I really want to master my 'dance face'!"



Caroline's news came to light prematurely, however, when her Xtra Factor replacement Sarah-Jane Crawford accidentally tweeted her support for the brunette beauty ahead of the official announcement.

"Lovely catching up with @carolineflack1 this AM, drinks soon twinkle toes? Now smash Strictly #girlpower," wrote Sarah-Jane, before swiftly deleting the post and replacing it with, "Lovely catching up with Miss @carolineflack1 this AM who wished me luck for Sat... Drinks soon please #girlpower."