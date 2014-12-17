The Apprentice 2014: Sneak peek inside episode 11

Lord Sugar's search for a business partner has nearly reached its conclusion as the remaining five contestants face the interview round of the competition. HELLO! Online takes a sneak peek at what's in store for episode 11 of The Apprentice.



The task: the interviews



An early morning phone call informs the candidates that they have 24 hours to brush up on their business plans, before being interviewed by four of Lord Sugar's trusted advisors at the Leadenhall Building.



As the contestants arrive for their interviews the next day, they attempt to unsettle each other before being called in to meet Lord Sugar's hand-picked team of advisors, including one very familiar face.

The remaining five candidates prepare for their interviews

Armed with CVs and business plans, the advisors launch their attacks – plans are picked apart, characters questioned, and one unfortunate candidate gets on the wrong side of Claude Littner. There are tears and triumphs as the candidates are tested to their limit.



In the boardroom, dreams come crashing down as Lord Sugar closes in on who will make the final. For the others it's goodbye to the £250,000 as they hear the dreaded words, "You’re Fired!"



Top moments of episode 11

Solomon is astonished by Claude Littner's praise about his application form and CV.



Bianca is rattled by Claudia Collins' question of whether she has taken her professionalism too far and she tries to hold back tears in her interview with Ricky.

Bianca tried to hold back tears in her interview with Ricky

Roisin is surprised when Mike Soutar produces a direct competitor to her unique ready meal proposal.



Best quotes



Mike Soutar responds to hearing Bianca’s business proposal: "So you want Lord Sugar to get into tights? That’s an interesting visual image."

Daniel discusses his business plan with Lord Sugar's adviser Mike Soutar



Ricky Martin questions Mark’s CV: "I look at CVs day in, day out, and I’ve got used to looking at where the bullsh*t is."



Claudine Collins on Solomon’s business pitch: "You come across like an excitable puppy."



Ricky Martin questions Roisin’s business background: "You’ve said on your CV that you’re an accountant, and you’ll always be an accountant. Do you think that’s a good thing? Lord Sugar’s looking for a business partner, he’s not looking for an accountant."



Claudine isn’t impressed by Roisin’s market research: "You’re talking about millions of pounds and a global business that’s been tested on six people?"



Claude Littner on Daniel’s business proposal: "This is where it’s going to get a bit sticky for you, because frankly your business plan is ridiculous."

Claude didn't hold back as he described Daniel's business plan as "ridiculous"

Claude surprises Solomon with praise on his application to the process: "Right, this is my tenth year of doing this, and I’ve got to say that when I read your application form, and then I read your CV, it filled me with pleasure. There were no boastful brags about how great you are, you’re the greatest salesman and everything, it was very mature, very nicely written – so from my point of view, that was a sheer pleasure."



Claudine tries to get behind Bianca’s professional persona: "You talk all the time, all the time, about professionalism and being professional, do you think you taken professionalism so far it stops you having a personality? If I’m honest, it feels like you’re hiding behind a mask."



The Apprentice returns on Wednesday 17 December at 9pm on BBC One.