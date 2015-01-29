Rita Ora will perform at the 2015 Oscars

29 JANUARY 2015

Rita Ora will be performing at this year's Academy Awards. The 24-year-old singer has shared the news that she will sing her Oscar-nominated song Grateful at the star-studded ceremony next month. "I'm excited to announce @The Academy invited me to perform on the #Oscars on Feb 22nd," Rita tweeted to her 4.23 million followers.



In a statement, producers Craig Zadan and Neil Meron, said of the British star: "The mixture of her incredible voice and glamour makes a perfect combination for our show."





Rita will be taking to the stage to perform Grateful from the film Beyond The Lights, one of the five tracks nominated for the best song award at the 2015 Oscars.



Her appearance will come just days after the cinema release of Fifty Shades of Grey, in which she stars as Mia, the adopted sister of Christian Grey.



Rita is currently also starring as a judge on the BBC singing contest, The Voice, and later this year, will be seen alongside Jake Gyllenhaal in the boxing drama Southpaw.





The talented singer joins a golden line-up at the Oscars. It has been announced that John Legend and rapper Common will perform their nominated track Glory, from the film Selma, at this year's awards.



Adam Levine will also appear to sing Lost Stars, the Oscar-nominated track that both he and Keira Knightley perform in the musical romance Begin Again.