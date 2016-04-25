Chris Evans on his admiration for Captain America: Civil War co-star Robert Downey Jr

As fans of Marvel films eagerly await the release of Captain America: Civil War, Hollywood heartthrob Chris Evans has opened up about what it was like working with his co-star Robert Downey Jr. The 34-year-old shared his admiration for the Iron Man actor, and revealed that when he first read the script, he knew that "a lot of it rested on Downey's shoulders".

"It was exciting. I mean, a lot of it rested on Downey's shoulders, whether or not that he would be willing to do this," he told HELLO! Online at Marvel UK's press conference ahead of the highly anticipated film's release. "You know right away that when you bring Downey to the equation, the movie is going to, you know, it's going to have a certain level of awareness, it's going to have a certain level of charisma. That's what he comes with."

The two actors, who were joined on the panel by fellow co-stars including Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany and Jeremy Renner, also opened up about the cast's close bond as they took questions from members of the press and public.

When asked by an audience member if they ever bickered on set, as the new instalment of the film sees their two characters going head-to-head, Chris admitted that he felt like the film set was "like summer camp".

"That's one of the best thing about these movies, they really somehow manufacture an environment that," he said. "I can't imagine arguing with any person on the set - and you know, listen, sometimes that happens on film sets. For some reason when you step on a Marvel film set, it's like summer camp. It really is.

"You can't even construct a world where there would be some sort of friction. Even as they grow the universe, every person they add to the freight, no-one's ever out of place. They just fit right in and feel like they've been there for years."

Robert quickly quipped: "Speak for yourself. When my son Exton started wearing entirely Captain America PJs, hats and everything, I felt a natural resentment but being a consummate professional I didn't bring it into the work place."

Meanwhile, Ant Man star Paul Rudd, who also features in the action-packed film, revealed that he had found the cast "very welcoming" as one of the group's newest members.

"Everybody was very nice and very welcoming," he explained, before adding: "You know, it was a bit surreal to see everybody in their suits."