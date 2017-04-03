Star Wars director hasn't watched film since Carrie Fisher's death

The director of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Gareth Edwards, has opened up about Carrie Fisher's death, revealing that he hasn't watched the film since the star's death in December. Speaking to the Telegraph, Gareth said: "I've not really sat and watched the film since the opening weekend, when Carrie was still with us. I just feel the whole thing was, to be honest, one big love letter to Carrie. What we're doing with the entire movie is all building to that one moment where we hand the baton to her, to go off and make that film that inspired us all as kids. So it couldn't have ended better from that point of view."

Gareth spoke fondly of Carrie

He continued to reveal that he never managed to meet Carrie properly, explaining: "It's just sad – I was always thinking that I would get to meet her and talk to her at some point about it, and I never really met her properly. I walked past her once on the set of Episode VII, I was meeting some of the crew, and she walked past me, and I had a little fanboy freak out."

Carrie passed away in December

Carrie's iconic character Princess Leia made a small appearance in the Star Wars spin-off film, and Gareth spoke about Carrie's reaction to seeing a younger, CGI version of herself in the film. "Initially Carrie apparently didn't realise it was CGI and wondered if it was footage which we had taken from somewhere else," he explained. "Which was really reassuring for us. I thought, one day, either at the premiere, or one of these conventions, I'd get a chance to talk to her. And it's really sad that it's not going to get to happen."