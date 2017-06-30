First look at Meghan Markle in Suits season 7

Less than a month after Meghan Markle returned to the spotlight joining her Suits co-stars in Texas for the ATX Television Festival, new teaser photos of Prince Harry's girlfriend have been released showing the actress back on set in character. The first look photos come ahead of the USA Network series' seventh season premiere.

Prince Harry's girlfriend plays a lawyer on Suits Photo: Shane Mahood/USA Network

One still shows Meghan's character Rachel Zane — who receives a promotion this season and is now a full-fledged lawyer at Pearson Specter Litt — sitting in an office late at night reviewing legal documents. Discussing her character's growth during the Suits panel earlier this month, the TV star said, "I'm so happy that, especially reading the pilot again, you can just see where she started," adding, "To watch that progression, she's worked so hard. I love that as a role model, how she's been crafted to balance it all."

Meghan is engaged on the USA Network show Photo: Shane Mahood/USA Network

Meghan is pictured in another newly released image having a deep conversation with her on-screen fiancé Mike Ross, who is played by Patrick J. Adams. Fans have been eagerly waiting to see the pair tie the knot. Speaking to HELLO! about their character's wedding, the actor joked, "They've been waiting long enough!" Patrick also had nothing but praise for his co-star admitting, "Meghan has been killing it this season," while noting that her royal romance hasn't affected life on the set of Suits. He said, "She comes to work and is super excited to be at work. It feels very normal."

Suits season 7 premieres July 12 on USA