Emmerdale’s Adam Thomas in shock after thieves broke into his home The popular soap actor took to Twitter to tell fans what had happened

Emmerdale actor Adam Thomas was the victim of a shock burglary on Tuesday night, with thieves breaking into his home as he slept and stealing his car. Taking to Twitter to tell fans what had happened, the shaken star wrote: "Someone came into my house last night while we were sleeping and robbed my car keys and took my car… don’t make it easy." In a second tweet, he continued: "I got burgled this morning police still haven’t turned up they just rang me now at 12am apologising they couldn’t make it round."

Friends quickly rushed to the comments section to check in on Adam. Fellow Emmerdale star Laura Norton, who plays Kerry Wyatt, wrote: "Adam are you joking? What the actual. DISCUSTING. Sending love." Amy Walsh, sister of Kimberly Walsh, who plays Tracy Metcalfe, simply commented: "Noooo!!" Meanwhile, Locksmith Manchester offered their support. Reaching out, they wrote: "Hey Adam, happy to change your locks today if you need them changing."

Adam is engaged to Caroline Daly

Adam, who is the father of two-year-old Teddy with his fiancee Caroline Daly, recently announced that he is quitting the ITV1 soap after eight years. There had been a great deal of speculation about Adam's future on the show following his successful appearance on I'm A Celebrity in 2016.

In a statement released on Emmerdale's website, Adam said: "I've had an amazing eight years working on Emmerdale and I've loved every minute of it. "It was a really tough decision to take to leave, but I felt that now is the time to move on and challenge myself with some new roles. I'd like to thank everyone at Emmerdale for both giving me the opportunity to work as part of such a great team and for giving my character Adam Barton some great storylines too."