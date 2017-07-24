EastEnders spoiler: Shock departure confirmed for two major characters

Hanna Fillingham
EastEnders fans will shortly be seeing the back of two big characters from the popular BBC soap who have been part of an ongoing storyline in recent months
Two major characters in EastEnders have confirmed their exit from the popular BBC soap, with school bullies Madison (Mads) Drake and Alexandra (Alex) D’Costa set to get their comeuppance once and for all following their attack of Louise Mitchell at the school prom last week. After the nasty duo gatecrashed the prom, fans were left horrified when Alex pushed the schoolgirl onto a bed of burning candles, seeing her dress go up in flames in shocking scenes. And while Louise was rushed to hospital with life-threatening burns, Mads and Alex were carted away by police. Sydney Craven and Seraphina Beh, who play Alex and Mads, have since both confirmed their exits on social media.
School bullly Alex pushed Louise onto a table of burning candles
Mads was also escorted out the prom by the police
Sydney wrote on Twitter: "Alex and Mads have left the building," alongside a short clip showing them being taken away by the police. She also posted a fun behind-the-scenes photo from the school prom, writing besides it: "I’ve had the best time and got to meet some of the most amazing people! Team Youth! It’s been a pleasure."
It has been confirmed that both Alex and Mads will not be returning to the Square
Meanwhile, Seraphina added: "Really blessed working @tillykeeper @jasarmfield @shaheenofficial @_Zack_Morris @Alexphelps96 . @Syd_Craven we did our thing #LoveYouAll."
Jasmine Armfield, who plays Bex Fowler, who was also bullied by the pair, also praised her work friends on their performance throughout the storyline. Sharing a picture of the girls leaving the show, she wrote: "My most favourite shot. The most talented girls. To work with you was such a pleasure. I love you guys. Ur amazing. @Syd_Craven @TheKonsept."
And just as two characters leave, one iconic Albert Square resident has already made her shock return. Lisa Fowler made a surprise appearance on Friday night, having rushed to be by her daughter’s side. Steve McFadden, who plays Louise’s dad, Phil Mitchell, is also set to make a comeback on Thursday, having been keeping a low profile in Italy while recovering from his liver transplant.
Lisa Fowler is back to be with her daughter Louise Mitchell
Lucy Benjamin, who was last seen in the show back in 2010, told Metro that fans are to expect explosive scenes when the pair reunite. "There’s lots of drama, there’s lots of twists and turns you don’t see coming. I think there’s lots of history and you’ll see a lot of old Lisa being played out," she teased.