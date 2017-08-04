JK Rowling pays tribute to late Harry Potter actor Robert Hardy

JK Rowling has paid tribute to the Harry Potter actor Robert Hardy, who sadly passed away earlier this week aged 91. Taking to Twitter, the author of the popular series wrote: "So very sad to hear about Robert Hardy. He was such a talented actor and everybody who worked with him on Potter loved him." Harry Potter fans responded to her message, with one quoting the book series, writing: "After all, to the well-organised mind, death is but the next great adventure," while another tweeted: "Indeed. Sad loss... I remember him fondly as Sigfried also from All Creatures Great and Small."

Robert's family confirmed the news on Thursday, and wrote that the actor had a "tremendous life" and had "a giant career in theatre, television and film spanning more than 70 years". In a statement, his three children Emma, Justine and Paul said: "Dad is also remembered as a meticulous linguist, a fine artist, a lover of music and a champion of literature, as well a highly respected historian, and a leading specialist on the longbow. He was an essential part of the team that raised the great Tudor warship The Mary Rose."

Robert passed away aged 91

Robert was perhaps best known in recent years in his role as Cornelius Fudge, the Minister for Magic in the Harry Potter films. Speaking about working on the movies at the Cheltenham Literature Festival back in 2011, he said: "I was kicked out in the end because I was just too expensive. It was great fun while it lasted, the boys and girls were all absolutely splendid. Thanks to those films I get the most extraordinary amount of fan mail from all over the world, even China."