Watch: Coronation Street as you've never seen it before The ITV soap has recreated iconic scenes over the past 57 years in new trailer

Coronation Street fans were delighted after the long-running ITV soap unveiled an extra special trailer on Friday. The exclusive clip, Coronation Street: Then, Now & Forever, takes viewers back through iconic moments over the last 57 years through a mixture of video clips and re-enactments by lookalikes. These include the Deidre Barlow court case back in 1998 and Kylie Platt's fatal stabbing in 2016.

The new Coronation Street trailer

The clip also takes fans behind the scenes on set, showing the TV crew working their magic. While some of the scenes in the new advert had been recreated on the current Coronation Street set, others were recreated at Shepperton Studios by Life on Mars director Matt Gant. Cast members, including Sue Nicholls (Audrey Roberts), Lucy Fallon (Bethany Platt) and Tina O'Brian (Sarah Platt), also make an appearance.

Lookalikes re-enacted iconic scenes from the last 57 years

After releasing the trailer on social media, one fan branded it the "best advert I've ever seen." Others were also full of praise for the footage. "Love the trip down memory lane, given me goosebumps," one wrote on Twitter. Another said: "Fantastic. Well done @itvcorrie on all your achievments. Here's to many more years of Corrie."

Key moments included Roy and terminally ill Hayley Cropper's emotional dance in Blackpool tower

Coronation Street is Britain's longest-running soap, and has been on our screens since 1960. The soap is known for its ability to mix drama with humour, along with tackling current, controversial issues in a sensitive way. The show is even popular with the royal family, with Prince Charles making a cameo appearance in the Rovers Return back in 2000.

Kieran Roberts, Executive Producer of Coronation Street, said of the new trailer: "We're delighted to have such a brilliant marketing campaign celebrating Coronation Street's past, present and future. These promos are simply stunning and I'm sure viewers will love them as much as they love Corrie itself."