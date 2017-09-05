Mary Berry shares her opinion on her Great British Bake Off replacement Prue Leith The TV star had nothing but positive things to say about the show

Mary Berry says there are no hard feelings between her and the new stars of the Great British Bake Off since the show moved to Channel 4. The 82-year-old had nothing but praise for Prue Leith, who was signed up as her replacement on the judging panel alongside original judge Paul Hollywood.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain on Tuesday, Mary said: "If somebody had asked who would you like to be the new judge, I would have chosen Prue because she knows her stuff."

Mary Berry praised her Great British Bake Off replacement Prue Leith

The 82-year-old has also confessed that she did tune in to watch the first episode of the new series when it returned to Channel 4 last week, saying simply that "it's going to be brilliant". When it came to the new contestants, she told Huffington Post: "Remember, they've watched, I would think, seven series, most of them. So they're bound to have upped their game and practised like mad. That's how they got there."

Mary was speaking ahead of the TV Choice Awards, where she won an award for her Outstanding Contribution to TV. The chef said it was a "huge honour" as she collected the award, adding: "I haven't felt like this since I gave the winner of the Bake Off to Nadiya. That was very emotional."

Mary won an Outstanding Contribution to TV award

In a statement, Mary said: "My decision to stay with the BBC is out of loyalty to them, as they have nurtured me, and the show, that was a unique and brilliant format from day one. I am just sad for the audience who may not be ready for change, I hope they understand my decision."