7 iconic movies and shows that saved actors’ careers

Winona Ryder ruled the 90s with critically acclaimed roles in Edward Scissorhands (1990), Bram Stoker's Dracula (1992), Little Women (1994), and Girl, Interrupted (1999).

After she was convicted of grand theft and shoplifting, and sentenced to three years probation, as well as community service, the actress took a break from acting and moved to San Francisco, telling Esquire that she'd "checked out" after the incident.

"There was a period when I was not in season," she told the publication. "It was like 10, 12, 15 years, and it did coincide with everything that happened [in her life] but also, if you look at the period from 2000 to 2010: wow! It was the most degrading time to be a woman. Even the cool people were participating in what felt like it should be off-limits."

Winona noted that her decision to leave Hollywood was a positive one, giving her the time she "needed" to regroup. Her momentous return came in 2016 after she was cast as Joyce Byers in the Netflix TV series, Stranger Things.

An overnight sensation, the show broke viewing records for the streamer and bagged countless awards. Fans were delighted to see Winona back in her element, and with the actress more in demand than ever, she's continued to star in all five seasons. As of 2024, Winona has also reprised her role as Lydia Deetz in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.