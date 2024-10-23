Savannah Guthrie calls out Today co-host's heated take in lively on-air conversation

Savannah Guthrie and her co-anchors on the Today Show aren't ones to shy away from getting into lively on-air discussions about some of the day's biggest news stories.

Such was the case on the latest iteration of the morning news show when discussing airport etiquette, specifically passengers cutting in front of others in line while boarding the aircraft.

While presenting a segment on American Airlines' new initiative to digitize boarding so as to prevent line-jumping, some strong takes were thrown out, and Savannah couldn't help but react. Watch the on-air exchange below…

Through their debates and discussions, it's easy to tell that the anchors are all quite close, with many of them spending time together off the air.

Most recently, Savannah, Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb jetted off together to Florida to attend the latest leg of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, with the three anchors, plus their daughters, professing to be huge fans of the pop icon.

The experiences are bittersweet for the team at NBC News, as Hoda is counting down to her final few months with the Today team, having announced her departure from the show in January 2025 (she will remain with the NBC family, though).

© NBC/The Today Show "You're really into this shame thing," Savannah quipped to her co-anchor

Al Roker recently spoke with HELLO! exclusively about his thoughts on Hoda's departure, stating that their show is all about family, and even though she'll be leaving her newsdesk, she won't be going far.

"The great thing about the Today Show" he said is that "the sum is greater than its equal parts," praising his other co-hosts like Craig Melvin, Sheinelle Jones, Willie Geist and more for stepping into her shoes. "They've all subbed, they've all stepped in, and we don't miss a beat."

© NBC The NBC News anchors are incredibly close both on and off air

"So no matter what happens, we're going to be in great shape," he continued. "Each one of us is very fortunate to be in this position, for however long we have, and then we pass the baton off to somebody else. So the future of the show is just as strong and bright no matter who steps in."

Previously, Savannah and Hoda sat down for a conversation with HELLO! as well ahead of the holiday season, speaking about what they were thankful for, most notable of all being their friendship and camaraderie.

© Getty Images "No matter what happens, we're going to be in great shape."

"We feel grateful every single day," Savannah gushed. "I know we feel grateful for this partnership and getting to come and do a job that is literally fun and to get to do it with a good friend who you trust so much and to just hold hands and get to do this together every morning – I never get over that."

Hoda added: "In life, I live by this mantra – 'It gets greater, later' – and all the best things in my life have happened since I turned 50. I am working with Savannah which is a job that you can only dream of having."

© Getty Images "I am working with Savannah which is a job that you can only dream of having."

"I have two children that were even so far out of my dreams so I'm thankful for the fact that magic still happens later in life. It really does get greater later. It gets better and I'm grateful for that."