Coronation Street fans in shock as actor Bruno Langley leaves the soap

There was shock news for Coronation Street fans on Sunday as they discovered that actor Bruno Langley, who plays much-loved character Todd Grimshaw, has left the soap. Bruno played Todd for 16 years and was the show's first openly gay character. The BBC report that the star left the show after an 'internal enquiry' at ITV. A statement from ITV to The Mirror Online said: "Bruno Langley is no longer contracted to Coronation Street."

Bruno Langley who played Todd Grimshaw in Corrie

Bruno, 34, also released a statement to the paper. He said: "Sadly, I will no longer be working on Coronation Street. Acting on the show has been the fulfilment of a personal dream. Playing the role of Todd Grimshaw since I was 17 years old has been a huge part of my life, and an absolute honour. I would like to thank all of my friends who work on the show for their love, friendship and support during this extremely difficult period. I will make a further statement in due course, and when I am able to do so."

Bruno as Todd in Coronation Street

Bruno's Instagram followers were saddened by the news with many posting messages to the star. One wrote: "Omg you can't leave Corrie!! We need Todd Grimshaw on the street! You're going to be so so so missed." Another fan said: "Can't imagine a world without Todd Grimshaw. You're an amazing actor and you've made Todd into such a compelling character. Sending you all my best wishes Bruno and supporting you always."

As well as his role on Corrie, Bruno has appeared in several other TV shows, including Doctor Who and Dalziel and Pascoe. Bruno has a son, Freddie, aged 10, with his ex-partner Victoria Roscoe. The pair reportedly split in 2013.