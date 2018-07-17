Paddy McGuinness breaks down talking about his autistic children Paddy McGuinness spoke about the strain on his marriage

Paddy McGuinness grew visibly emotional while talking about bringing up two children with autism. Chatting on John Bishop: In Conversation With…, the comedian admitted that the condition put a great deal of strain on his family life. He said: "It's very, very, very, very difficult, you know any parent with children with any kind of special needs is very difficult… With the autism, for me, the more I saw it and the more they had really bad days, I'd get so down, you know, I'd be like, depression and different things would wash over me."

Paddy opened up about his children

Paddy confirmed that his four-year-old twins, Penelope and Leo, were diagnosed with autism back in 2017, and his two-year-old daughter Felicity is also showing signs of the condition. Speaking about how their condition puts pressure on his relationship with his wife, Christine, he explained: "Some days it's a wonder how we're still together, me and Christine, because you can't sort of do the normal things that you would as a couple. I can count on one hand the amount of times we've been on a night out together, because you can't just have a babysitter. You can't just say, 'I'll drop them off at my relatives to look after,' because it's not like that."

Christine occasionally shares photos of the couple's youngsters on Instagram, and recently shared a snap of the three holding hands, and wrote alongside the post: "My babies are growing up so fast! Leo and Penelope have finished their first year at school and Felicity has settled so well into nursery. This time last year I was fighting for the twins EHCP so they would get extra support at school. I still hadn’t decided on where to send them and I wasn’t feeling confident they were even ready to go.

They have surprised me so much and made me proud every day. My superstars are shining brighter than ever. Thank you to all teachers, assistants and extra support in school. Please know that you are very much appreciated." Paddy's interview with John Bishop with air on W on Thursday.

