Downton Abbey star to front new crime drama adapted from best-selling novel series - details

Downton Abbey star Phyllis Logan is set to star in Channel 5's upcoming cosy crime drama, The Puzzle Lady – and we can't wait for this one.

The BAFTA-winning actress, who's known and loved for her portrayal of Mrs Hughes in the ITV period drama, will lead the cast as the eponymous Puzzle Lady, Cora Felton, in the six-part series, which is based on American author Parnell Hall's best-selling books.

© Viktoria Kuti Phyllis Logan is starring in Channel 5's upcoming crime drama, The Puzzle Lady

Set in the sleepy market town of Bakerbury, the drama follows new arrival Cora as she helps the police with a strange murder case.

The full synopsis continues: "The local police are baffled by a crossword puzzle left on the body. With their case going nowhere, they turn reluctantly to Cora Felton, a recent arrival in Bakerbury; whose fame as the eponymous Puzzle Lady suggests she can help DCI Hooper and the Bakerbury police solve its first murder case. But the eccentric Cora isn’t who she claims to be, and as she throws herself into a murder case that has the town’s residents baffled, she starts to gather allies and enemies in equal measure."

Production is officially underway in Northern Ireland, with the series expected to arrive on Channel 5 in 2025.

© Joss Barratt Phyllis is best known for playing Mrs Hughes in Downton Abbey

Dominique Moloney, who is known for her writing work on Land Girls, Father Brown and Shakespeare & Hathaway, pens the series. Meanwhile, Tom Dalton (The Greatest TV Show Never Made, Agatha and the Midnight Murders) is at the helm as director.

The series is produced by Factual Fiction and December Films with additional funding from Northern Ireland Screen. While PBS Distribution is on board as the US distributor.

© BBC The actress recently played Grace Bain in Shetland

Channel 5 and Paramount+'s Commissioning Editor for Drama, Paul Testar said: "We're very pleased to bring The Puzzle Lady to Channel 5, a compelling, cosy crime drama that will keep viewers guessing and entertained equally. Phyllis Logan will be excellent as Cora Felton, our Puzzle Lady."

Meanwhile, Factual Fiction's Managing Director Emily Dalton added: "With Cora Felton, Dominique Moloney has written a character that leaps off the page and we are so happy that the wonderful Phyllis Logan will bring The Puzzle Lady to life. This will be my fifth project in Northern Ireland, working with some of the best crew in the UK - it feels a bit like coming home."

Phyllis, 68, is a familiar face to viewers thanks to her roles in Downton Abbey, Hope and Glory, Misbehaviour, and most recently, Shetland series eight.

Along with Channel 5's The Puzzle Lady, fans will also be seeing Phyllis back on the big screen in the upcoming third Downton Abbey film, which will be released worldwide on 12 September 2025.