Poldark: Fans have hilarious reaction to huge reveal

Fans took to social media to discuss Sunday night's episode of Poldark, which saw the antagonist George Warleggan finally realise that the father of Elizabeth's son, Valentine, is actually Ross. In the episode, viewers took a deep breath when Geoffrey Charles compared baby Valentine to Ross, saying he looked just like his uncle. While some fans were horrified that George worked out the truth about his son, others were delighted by the teenager's inadvertent revelation.

One fan tweeted: "I won't say 'poor' Elizabeth, but her moment of truth at the expense of Geoffrey Charles and his teenage revelation - classic! George should've gone to Specsavers yonks ago," while another added: "Geoffrey Charles didn't just drop some tea, he absolutely poured it all over George #Poldark." However, others felt sorry for George, with one writing: "Actually felt bad for George when Geoffrey Charles said that. Despite everything else he's done, he's shown to be loyal to Elizabeth. #Poldark," while another added: "It's such a testament to Jack Farthing's skill that while I HATE George I also always feel kinda sorry for him."

Speaking about his role in the show, Jack told Radio Times: "In my mind from the start was the idea that George has got to be fuelled by insecurities and a sense of inadequacy and that his true feelings are somewhere hidden beneath. So that we believe in him as a person and don't just think of him as a force for bad, because he's not that." He added that playing George sometimes comes up in his everyday life, joking: "Well, I don't condemn people to death in my spare time, but you definitely take stuff with you. There's an energy you feel in your muscles – a way that George stands and moves, which is not like the way I do, for instance."

