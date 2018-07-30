Why Love Island's Wes' mum looks SO familiar – you'll be surprised! Love Island viewers compared Wes' mum to these famous faces

Love Island viewers were delighted to meet the parents and relatives of the contestants during Sunday night's episode, but fans were quick to point out that Wes Nelson's mum, Pauline, looked very familiar, with many comparing her to Coronation Street's iconic character Gail Platt, as well as Kate Garraway and Gillian McKeith. One person tweeted: "Wes' mum is Gail Platt's and Kate Garraway's love child #loveisland," while another added: "Wes' mum looks like Gail Platt. Please tell me I'm not the only one who can see it."

Fans compared Pauline to Gail Platt

Fans also jokily compared Kaz's stepdad to Noel Gallagher, and compared Jack's brother to comedian Rob Beckett. Rob also joked that they looked alike, tweeting: "It was great to go into the villa to see my brother @jack_charlesf tonight. I'm so proud of him. #loveisland #brotherlylove." During the episode, Wes was relieved to hear that his parents approved of his girlfriend, Megan Barton-Hanson. His mum said: "You've had a fab time, haven't you? You do very well together, definitely… We're very happy!" Megan spoke of her relief that she got along with his parents, saying: "Wes' parents seem lovely and I built it up in my head but because my dad and brother were there it put me at ease and we were laughing."

Wes' parents kept a low profile before going onto the show, but the couple are close to their son, as Wes posted snaps with them as his cousin's wedding back in 2017. Wes joked in the caption of a photo of him and his dad Alf: "Cousins wedding ft. my old man," accompanied by a laughter emoji and a love heart. Wes also posted a lovely photo of him and Pauline, who looked stylish dressed in a pink dress with a matching fascinator, writing: "Mum looking gorgeous as always."

