This is why Jo Mas and Danny Dyer have chosen not to enter the Love Island Villa We have to admit, we're a little disappointed…

Fans of ITV's hit show Love Island have been waiting all series for the moment British acting icon Danny Dyer would enter the villa to meet daughter Dani's boyfriend Jack Fincham – so it's unsurprising that millions shared their disappointment when it was revealed that Danny will only meet Jack via Skype during one of the show's final episodes. In fact, the reason that the Eastenders star and his wife Jo Mas will not appear on the show in person is that they are enjoying a family holiday in Florida – which was most likely already arranged before Dani began starring in the series.

Fans had hoped to see the moment Jack met Danny in person

Danny has been spotted at Disneyland Florida with his family, and has even posed for photos with fans. Actually, he caused a stir amongst the reality show's viewers when he was seen at the airport on the way to the US – with many wondering whether he was in fact travelling to Majorca to see Dani.

On Friday, Danny's wife Jo talked exclusively to HELLO! about what it's been like at home since Dani entered the villa – even sharing never-before-seen childhood photographs of the 22-year-old. With many reports suggesting that the show is staged, Jo confirmed that "the Dani I'm seeing is my girl that I only know. She didn't swap her cases for a boarding pass and a personality transplant. She is very honest and kind and I'm still seeing she is so not a morning person!"

Dani's mum Jo recently shared some exclusive family snaps with HELLO!

She also shared more about her close relationship with her daughter, which Dani herself has spoken about candidly on the show. "I am the one that she comes to if anything needs to be done for her, whether it's to listen to a problem, cover up a date...be a taxi… And her friends like to hang out at our house a lot so when I'm making food they always involve me in their girly chats. If I go out Dani likes to do my hair and makeup," she added.

