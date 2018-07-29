Meet Love Island Wes Neslon's parents – and find out what they really think of Megan The parents of many of the Love Island contestants will be visiting the villa on Sunday night's episode

The much-anticipated parents episode of Love Island will air on Sunday night, which will see the likes of Wes Nelson's mum and dad visiting the villa and meeting his girlfriend Megan Barton-Hanson for the first time. And it appears from a preview clip ahead of the show that both Wes' and Megan's families approve of their budding romance and were happy to see their children getting on so well, despite former glamour model Megan's concerns of what Wes' parents may think of her. Wes' parents can be seen telling their son that he has "made them laugh so much," while Megan's dad instantly approves of Wes. "I haven't seen you laugh like that in ages," he tells her.

Wes with his dad at his cousin's wedding

MORE: Love Island's Megan was not a geek according to classmate

Ahead of the show, Wes' parents have kept a low profile, but we do know that they are very close to their son. Wes rarely posts photos of them on social media, but back in 2017, he shared some lovely snapshots of himself with them at his cousin's wedding last year. Proving just how well they get on, Wes joked in the caption of a photo of him and his dad Alf: "Cousins wedding ft. my old man," accompanied by a laughter emoji and a love heart. Wes also posted a gorgeou photo of him and his mum, who looked stylish dressed in a pink dress with a matching fascinator. "Mum looking gorgeous as always," he wrote.

EXCLUSIVE: Love Island's Megan looks unrecognisable before surgery

The Love Island star's parents visited the villa and approved of Megan

Wes and Megan have been bonding in the villa over how "geeky" they both were at school, although earlier in the month, Megan's old classmate revealed that this was not actually the case. Chatting exclusively to HELLO!, Megan's peer said that the controversial contestant was actually part of a popular group of girls during their school years, saying: "They were the type of girls who would just start laughing if someone unpopular walked past them… It's hilarious to keep hearing her say she was a geek because she wasn't a geek whatsoever."

MORE: Danny Dyer and Jo Mas reveal pride at Dani Dyer's likely Love Island win

And while Wes and Megan's families will be seen entering the villa on Sunday, there is one set of parents that will unfortunately be absent. Dani Dyer's famous dad, EastEnders star Danny Dyer, and his wife Jo Mas will unfortunately not be appearing in the semi-final of the show because they are enjoying a family holiday in Florida – something which was most likely already arranged before Dani entered the show.