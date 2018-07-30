Dani Dyer explains why her dad didn't come into Love Island villa Find out what Dani had to say about her dad missing out on Love Island visit

Dani Dyer has opened up about her dad, Danny Dyer, and why it was unlikely that the EastEnders star would make it to the Love Island villa for the 'meet the parents' episode of the popular show. Chatting to her fellow Islanders about the chances of her famous dad visiting the villa, she explained: "I don't think so, he works five days a week. I don't think he will, it's work, he won't get the time off work!" While Danny certainly has a hectic schedule with the popular soap, the family were on a summer break in Florida for the episode. Instead, Danny and his wife, Jo Mas, spoke to their daughter via video chat, while her maternal grandparents came to see her on the show.

Jack met Dani's parents via video chat

Viewers were delighted by the couple's appearance on the show, particularly when Danny praised Jack for going onto the show without any 'abs', telling his daughter's boyfriend: "You know what Jack, listen, proper geezer. I love the fact you've got a little derby, you've got so much charisma… It takes a brave man to bowl in that gaff, they're all abbed up, got nothing about them, no disrespect yeah. You've looked after each other in there, it's a beautiful thing, do you know what I mean? It's rare."

Dani's grandparents were also a hit with the fans, particularly when it was revealed that Dani calls her grandfathr 'bruv' because she wanted a brother when she was younger. Speaking about the cute nickname, Jo told HELLO!: "Her imagination was always interesting... She wanted a brother so much when she was five years old she convinced herself that MY DAD (her grandad) was her big brother aged eight. From that day on, the WHOLE family now call him 'bruv' every party she went to, she asked them for a goodie bag for her bruv. She would always tell people she met she had a brother."

Danny and Jo praised the couple

Danny certainly has a hectic schedule while playing Mick Carter in the popular soap, and former EastEnders star John Partridge previously opened up about how demanding it can be after Danny took a break from the soap back in 2017, telling Good Morning Britain: "I'm sure he's under enormous pressure, but I'm sure he has a great response from people in the street. I only had a very positive response - from the white van man to the 83-year-old gran. But it is relentless, the schedule there can be relentless, and I should imagine if he has got any problems, or anything like that, to try and deal with life outside of that - when you're there 12, 13, or 15, 16 hours a day sometimes - that can be difficult."

