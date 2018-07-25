Did Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham know each other before entering the Love Island villa? You'll never guess their surprising connection

Love Island viewers have been won over by Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham's blossoming relationship over the past few weeks. And with the season finale of the ITV2 dating show just around the corner, HELLO! has discovered old pictures which show a surprising connection between the lovebirds. Could they have known each other before entering the famous villa? The pair, who are officially boyfriend and girlfriend, are both surprisingly linked to former Celebrity Big Brother star Casey Batchelor!

Dani Dyer and Casey Batchelor starred in Bonded by Blood 2

Dani, the daughter of EastEnders actor Danny Dyer, goes way back with the model. The good friends starred together in British gangster film Bonded by Blood 2, which was filmed in 2015 when Dani was dating their co-star Sam Strike. In 2014, Casey even showed her support to Dani at the premiere of her movie debut in We Still Kill The Old Way. As for Jack, the mum-of-one is in a relationship with the Essex lad's close friend and boss Dane Goodson. The couple both appeared on Wednesday's Good Morning Britain to discuss Jack and his romance with Dani.

Dani and Jack have won over Love Island viewers with their romance

Their joint TV appearance comes almost two months after Casey and Dane welcomed their first child together. Dane, a Sales Director at DMG Office Supplies and Print Services, confessed that Jack's feelings for Dani is "100 percent genuine". He explained: "Jack wears his heart on his sleeve. He's definitely fallen for Dani." Casey, 33, quickly added: "He really wanted to meet someone going in there." To which Dane remarked: "When he came and spoke to me about going on he said 'Obviously I want to have the time of my life. But I want to meet someone. I want to find someone.'"

Casey is dating Jack's boss Dane

The couple also insisted that Jack didn't know who Dani's dad was before wooing her. "No, no. I didn't know she was going in there," quipped Dane, while Casey replied: "Obviously it was in the press. But they're in hiding aren't they?" Before their appearance on Love Island, the 22-year-old was in a relationship with former EastEnders star Sam Strike, who played her dad's TV son Johnny Carter in the BBC soap from 2013 to 2014. They reportedly began seeing each other in 2015 after they starred in Bonded By Blood 2.

Casey pictured with Dani's dad Danny Dyer in 2014

Meanwhile, Jack, 26, was dating Ellie Jones – who joined Love Island for a brief stint half way. He opened up about his relationship history before taking part in the series, saying: "I've got three long-term exes. The latest one I split with last summer. I don't think she’d have anything bad to say. She emailed me last week to wish me a Happy Birthday." He added: "I think she'll be shocked to see me on Love Island."

