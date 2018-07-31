Paris Hilton shocks fans by congratulating Jack and Dani before Love Island result was announced The show's viewers were not impressed…

Paris Hilton has been entertaining her millions of Twitter followers all summer with her commentary of ITV's Love Island, becoming an unlikely fan of the reality TV show. But she shocked fans on Monday night during the climactic final, when she posted a congratulatory message to Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer before the result had actually aired! "Congrats @Dani_MasDyer & @Jack_Charlesf on winning @LoveIsland you both deserve it! #LoveIsland," she wrote at 9.31pm, before the winners were announced.

Paris shocked her Twitter followers with her revelation

Many fans were quick to point out that she'd spoiled the surprise, wondering how she knew the results before everyone else. "How did Paris Hilton know Dani and Jack won #loveislandbefore it was aired? Either a fix or a very big mouthed producer friend!" one wrote, while another simply said, "You ruined it already @ParisHilton." Oops!

It seems that newly-crowned winner Dani didn't mind, however, since one of the first things she did before leaving the villa was to reply to Paris. "Thankyou so much Thankyou for all your support! Can’t believe your tweeting us," she wrote with a laughing face and heart emoji.

Paris was a fan of Jack and Dani from the start, surprising fans by tweeting her love of the show back in June. "‪@LoveIsland‪ Jack & Dani are goals!" she wrote at the time. Other celebrity fans of Love Island include Margot Robbie, Ed Sheeran and Adele.

Jack and Dani were crowned Love Island winners on Monday night

On Monday night, Jack and Dani were crowned the winners of the show, with Laura Anderson and Paul Knops coming in second place. HELLO! recently caught up with Dani's mum Jo Mas, who spoke of her pride for her 22-year-old daughter. "Our little girl hasn't put a foot wrong in our eyes," she said.

She also went on to open up about her close relationship with Dani. "I am the one that she comes to if anything needs to be done for her, whether it's to listen to a problem, cover up a date...be a taxi… And her friends like to hang out at our house a lot so when I'm making food they always involve me in their girly chats. If I go out Dani likes to do my hair and makeup," she added.