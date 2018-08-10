Idris Elba tipped to be the next James Bond Is Idris Elba our new 007?

It has been reported that Idris Elba is favourite to take over the iconic role of James Bond from Daniel Craig, with producers hinting that the Luther actor is their number-one choice. The Independent reported that director Antoine Fuqua revealed that 007 producer Barbara Broccoli said "it is time" for a non-white actor to take over the part, and that it will "happy eventually". Antoine said: "Idris could do it if he was in shape. You need a guy with physically strong presence. Idris has that."

Speaking about the rumours that he could play Bond, the 45-year-old told the Metro: "It's interesting that the James Bond thing continues on. I think it's more about, 'We just want to have a black guy play James Bond' rather than 'Idris Elba, the actor, play James Bond'. That's the part that I'm like, 'Ugh, come on.' Are we interested in having a Bond character other than being a male? It could be a woman – could be a black woman, could be a white woman – but I think, that character, everybody would like to see it have…do something different with it, why not?"

Chatting on Good Morning America, he added: "I think I'm too old for that. Running around in cars and ladies and martinis, who wants to do that? Sounds terrible… I keep saying if it were to happen it would be the will of a nation because there haven't been any talks between me and the studio about any of that. But everywhere I go people want that to happen." Indeed, fans were delighted to hear the recent news on Twitter, with one writing: "Of course Idris Elba should be James Bond, do we even need to pretend there's a question here?" Another added: "Idris Elba is one of the finest men on the planet. He would not be lucky to play Bond, the studio would be lucky to have him do it."

