Ex-EastEnders star Kacey Ainsworth reveals she wore aged 11 clothes during eating disorder The actress is best known for playing Little Mo on the BBC One soap

Former EastEnders star Kacey Ainsworth made an appearance as a guest panellist on Monday's episode of Loose Women, where she opened up about her past struggles with her body image and an eating disorder. During a conversation about people's relationship with food and fad diets, the actress told the panel and audience at home: "I was anorexic in my twenties. I used to be in a competition with myself not to eat. I used to be a vegetarian and cut out food groups, I would say I was allergic to food." Kacey also revealed that during the height of her eating disorder, she would fit into aged 11 children's clothes.

Kacey Ainsworth opened up about her eating disorder on Loose Women

MORE: EastEnders reveal major change that is about to happen to the soap

"Before you have therapy, it doesn’t come into it about being fat, it’s about the emotion, what are you trying to swallow, what you are trying to control," she explained. "You have to look at people's mental health and what is behind it." Kacey was also asked whether she was worried that her own experiences with eating would affect her children, to which she replied: "I try not to project my things on my kids. I do have to be moderate in my family." The soap star added that her partner was always worried about her, but would tell her if he thought that she was getting too thin.

The ex-EastEnders actress used to wear childrens clothes

RECOMMENDED: What is Hugh Grant's net worth and what movies has he been in?

During her appearance on the ITV daytime show, Kacey also excited EastEnders fans after revealing that she had been in discussions to reprise her role as Little Mo. The star said: "It's really lovely and very flattering. I'm still in contact with all my screen sisters. We've talked about coming back and the writers are so good on EastEnders." She added that her old boss, John Yorke, would also help persuade her, teasing: "My old boss is there now..." Many of Kacey's on-screen family have returned to the soap in recent years, including Jessie Wallace, who plays Kat Moon, and Laila Morse as the Slater matriarch Big Mo.