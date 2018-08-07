EastEnders spoilers: Joyce leaves shock message from beyond the grave, Dennis in further trouble with gang Your weekly spoilers for Monday 13 August to Friday 17 August

There is a lot going on in EastEnders next week – and you aren't going to want to miss a thing! Following Joyce Murray's tragic death earlier in the year, Ted is left in shock when he finds out that his late wife had left him a chain of messages before she died. Meanwhile, Dennis Rickman's troubles are far from over with the gang, when he finds them back in Albert Square and searching for more trouble. Will Keanu Taylor and the Mitchell family be able to save him? Elsewhere, Jack Branning and Mel Owen's relationship threatens to end after Jack gives his girlfriend an ultimatum – him or his kids.

Monday 13 August – Ted comes across a buried note from Joyce

Bernadette grows concerned about Ted and in a bid to help him, and after talking to Patrick – who orders him to go and help out at the allotments to get out the house – he finds a buried bottle with a note from Joyce inside it. Elsewhere, Mel and Jack's romantic lunch ends early after Jack brings Amy along. Keanu is also concerned, meanwhile, after finding out that Dennis' gang have returned to Albert Square, and takes his anger out on a shocked Hayley.

Ted Murray comes across a buried note from Joyce

Tuesday 14 August – Jack gives Mel an ultimatum

Following their strained lunch, Jack and Mel bicker further, but when Mel goes to apologise to him, she is told that Jack's children come first, giving her food for thought. Keanu, meanwhile, is in turmoil after what happened with Hayley, and attempts to make amends to her, but she is having none of it. Things take a turn for the worst when Keanu spots one of the gang members trying to break into The Arches. Ted, meanwhile, continues to find more notes from Joyce around his flat.

MORE: Tamzin Outhwaite shares adorable photo of her daughter on her birthday

Will Mel and Jack's relationship last?

Thursday 16 August – Phil teaches Dennis a lesson

Wanting Dennis to behave himself, Phil takes it upon himself to take him to The Arches for the day, telling him that he is getting tired of his behaviour. Dennis is tasked with fixing Sharon's jewellery box, but upon leaving, he spots the gang – who corner him. Jack and Mel's relationship continues to be strained, as Jack tries to make up with her, but she doesn’t want to know. Ted, is stunned after finding more notes from Joyce – and shocked by what one of them has to say.

READ: This EastEnders star rules out soap return - find out why

Dennis is in more trouble

Friday 17 August – Dennis is tormented by the gang

Dennis' safety is at risk as the gang continue to torment him. And when a worried Sharon rushes over to The Arches to find him, she is left distraught when she finds it empty, with her son's jacket in the pit. Hayley and Keanu grow closer and Hayley invites him out for a drink, while Patrick and Bernadette encourage Ted to listen to Joyce's wish on her latest note to him.