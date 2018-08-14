EastEnders spoilers: Tiffany Butcher in danger with terrifying gang leader Your weekly spoilers for Monday 20 August to Friday 24 August 2018

EastEnders has another dramatic week ahead for viewers, and you won't want to miss a thing! Dennis' gang is still lurking on the Square determined to cause more trouble, and their latest victim is Tiffany Butcher. A dark new grooming storyline is set to develop and it doesn’t sound like it will end well. Elsewhere, Ted Murray receives a health scare and is rushed to hospital with chest pains, leaving his friends worried about him. Kim Fox is left annoyed, meanwhile, when Kush Kazemi drunkenly reveals her pregnancy secret. Kim has been wanting to keep her news quiet while she works out what to do in the wake of husband Vincent Hubbard's disappearance, but will she be able to forgive Kush?

Monday 20 August – Ted receives another surprise from Joyce

Ted is put off opening his last letter from Joyce and attempts to get rid of it by burning it, but after having second thoughts, he opens it, only to find that she had bought them both tickets to Australia. Meanwhile, during a chess tournament, Ted suffers from chest pains, but dismisses them. Elsewhere, Hunter helps Tiffany get a job, and while the teenager hands out leaflets for the opening of new restaurant Walford East, she catches the eyes of gang leader Jagger. Elsewhere, Kush is still struggling to cope with his brother Shakil's death, and spends the day drinking alone on the sofa until Denise comes to join him.

Ted's family and friends are worried about him

Tuesday 21 August – Kush reveals Kim's pregnancy secret

On the day of the restaurant opening, the residents of Albert Square step out for the launch, while Ian has even invited the Walford Gazette, although things don't go too smoothly when he realises he has met the journalist before. After being persuaded to go to the launch by Carmel, Kush arrives, but soon takes advantage of the free alcohol, resulting in him drunkenly revealing Kim's pregnancy secret. Meanwhile, Ted gets ready for his trip to Australia but after suffering from more chest pains, Sonia takes him to A&E. Will he be well enough to go?

Ted is taken to A and E

Thursday 23 August – Tiffany grows closer to Jagger

Tiffany is delighted when, after receiving a negative reception from Jagger's gang, he sticks up for her. It isn’t long before Jagger persuades Tiffany to come out – but is she in danger? Elsewhere, Kush tries to apologise to Kim, but she can't forgive him. Ted wants to make sure that his friends are well looked after before he goes to Australia and touchingly sets up a tab in The Vic for the Taylors and Patrick. He also gives Bernadette some money, causing Karen and Bernadette to grow concerned about his behaviour.

Tiffany grows closer to Jagger

Friday 24 August – Tiffany is banned from seeing Jagger

Tiffany is caught by Whitney sneaking back home having met Jagger the night before, but after finding out he is 19, she tells her little sister that she can't seem him anymore. Jagger then suggests that he should meet Whitney, and gives Tiffany a phone so that she can call him whenever she wants. Karen starts planning on how to spend the money Ted has given Bernadette, but Bernadette doesn’t want her to. Later in the day during another chess match, Karen and Keegan receive several missed calls from Ted on Bernadette's phone, is he okay?