EastEnders reveal major change that is about to happen to the soap

In soap world, nothing stays the same for long, and the most recent shake-up set to take place will change things for the cast and crew of EastEnders. It has been revealed that former Coronation Street boss Kate Oates will be taking over the role of the show's current executive producer John Yorke. John joined the BBC One soap on a temporary basis last year, bringing back popular characters including Mel Owen, played by Tamzin Outhwaite. Kate's new appointment will also see her in charge of Casualty and Holby City, and she is very much looking forward to it! Speaking about her new job, she said: "Working across EastEnders, Casualty and Holby City is an amazing opportunity for me to have creative input into three of the UK's leading dramas.

Kate Oates will be taking over the role of John Yorke as EastEnders new boss

"I'm excited about meeting the teams and talent behind each show and can't wait to get stuck in and tell some unmissable stories," she added. Kate has not only worked at Coronation Street before, but Emmerdale too. Earlier in the year, it was announced that she was leaving Corrie following her two-year stint, which provoked a mixed reaction from viewers. Storylines including Pat Phelan's reign of terror and Bethany Platt's grooming ordeal brought in high viewing figures, but also a large amount of complaints as a result of the dark nature of the stories.

Of Kate's signing, Mark Linsey, CCO of BBC Studios, said: "Kate is a dynamic, passionate and creative storyteller and I couldn't be more thrilled that she's joining BBC Studios to work with our fantastic teams at EastEnders, Holby City and Casualty."

He continued: "At EastEnders, she will be taking the baton from John Yorke, who stepped in to run the show on a temporary basis in June 2017. I'd like to personally thank him for the great job he's done during this interim period. John will continue to work together with Kate to ensure a smooth handover until the end of the year, and we will be announcing his next role with us in the coming weeks."

