Strictly Come Dancing 2018 announce cricketer Graeme Swann as the sixth celebrity in line-up

Strictly Come Dancing announced the sixth celebrity in its star-studded 2018 line-up on Wednesday night, revealing that former cricketer Graeme Swann will be joining the competition next month. On the news, the sports star said: "I've never been taught how to dance, I don't know anything. I just thought, bite the bullet - just do it. My kids absolutely adore the show. I've kept it from everyone, only my wife knows!" He will be competing on the show against fellow celebrities including author Katie Piper, YouTube sensation Joe Sugg and Faye Tozer from Steps.

Graeme Swann is the latest star to join the Strictly line-up

Throughout the week, celebrities have been announced one-by-one, and unsurprisingly hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman are looking forward to the full revelation as much as viewers. The presenting duo appeared in a video on the dance competition's Twitter on Sunday - to reveal some very cryptic clues about this year's celebrity cast.

"We have the names of the brand new celebrity line-up but we've been sworn to secrecy!" Tess told the camera. "We can't say a thing but it feels mean, shall we give them just a few clues?" Claudia later replied. Tess then went on to list the contestants using code names, with her presenting partner teasing some clues about each personality. Other celebrities confirmed in the competition are Red Dwarf actor Danny John-Jules and Capital FM presenter Vick Hope.

The professional dancers have already been in training since the beginning of the month, with a few new additions to the team. With Brendan Cole and Chloe Hewitt no longer taking part, new dancers Graziano Di Prima, Johannes Radebe and Luba Mushtuk have been announced as new additions – meaning the total number of professional dancers will be higher than any previous year. Louise Rainbow, who is executive producer on Strictly, said at the time: "A huge thank you goes to Brendan from all of us for 15 amazing series of Strictly. We wish him all the very best with his future projects. We would also like to thank Chloe and wish her well."