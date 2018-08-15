James Corden and Ariana Grande perform dramatic Titanic musical – see hilarious video Watch the hilarious video of James Corden and Ariana Grande here

Forget about Gavin and Stacey, James Corden is quickly becoming best known for his amazing sketches on the Late, Late Show, including his Carpool Karaoke segments, his recreation of movies with Julia Roberts and Tom Hanks, and his sidewalk musicals, but his latest musical version of Titanic with Ariana Grande might just be his best one yet. The pair showed off their superb vocal skills as they gave the 1997 film a modern twist by adding pop songs into the mix while channelling the film's iconic couple, Jack and Rose.

The pair began the film as they boarded 'the ship', with Jack singing Come Sail Away by Styx, which then switched to Rich Girl by Hall & Oates as the pair met for the first time. The couple couldn't help but laugh after launching into The Way I Are by Timbaland. They then recreated the iconic scene where Jack and Rose stand on the front of the boat, singing Learn to Fly by Foo Fighters before joining the third class passengers with a rendition of Just Dance by Lady Gaga. The pair hilariously sang Ice Ice Baby as the Titanic hit the iceberg, and Bye Bye Bye by NSYNC as 'Jack' died, leaving Ariana to sing an incredible version of the film's main song, Celine Dion's My Heart Will Go On, eventually duetting with James.

Fans were delighted by the musical, with one writing: "Ariana was amazing but can we take a minute to appreciate James's vocals," accompanied by a clapping emoji, while another added: "I have no idea what I just watched, but I loved it. Ariana looks like she is living her best life and she can see anything flawlessly.﻿" A third person wrote: "I already knew she has a surprisingly awesome voice, but James? DAMN, I wouldn't have guessed he's THAT good. He's so on point and has a certain groove to it that just makes it fun listening to him.﻿"

