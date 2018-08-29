Brendan Cole opens up about Strictly Come Dancing reunion This sounds so much fun!

Although he may not be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing this year, Brendan Cole is still very much part of it. He is even part of a Whatsapp group with the professional dancers and past celebrity contestants so that they can stay in touch. Throughout his incredible 14-year stint on the BBC One dance show, the 42-year-old has made some friends for life, many of whom he meets up with regularly. Brendan even met up with one of his old dance partners while he was out in Mallorca earlier in the month. Talking exclusively to HELLO!, Brendan revealed that he and his wife& had caught up with Kelly Brook, who he was paired with in 2007. "We had so many fantastic times on the show and we were talking about them over dinner," he said.

Brendan Cole and his wife Zoe met up with Kelly Brook during their time in Mallorca

Having a good relationship with your dance partner is one of the most important things about the competition, Brendan told HELLO!. "You are everything for your partner. They rely on you for everything, they see you ten times as much as they see their loved ones. And if you have a good relationship then it can be an amazing thing. And you thrive," he explained. The star also added that he enjoyed his time on the show in 2017 when he was partnered with GMB presenter Charlotte Hawkins. "I enjoyed the professional performances and I enjoyed working with Charlotte. It's about having good relationships on Strictly."

Brendan is going to be HELLO!'s new Strictly columnist

Brendan is set to kick-start his exciting new role as HELLO!'s Strictly columnist when the new series starts next week, and he will be cheering on his friends, giving his verdict on everything from the dances to the judge's comments. The dad-of-two is one of the first to admit that he has had a difference of opinions with the judges in the past, and told HELLO!: "I quite often disagree with the judges. That's the thing about dance, it's subjective. Everyone has a different opinion on it and everyone comes from a different place with it. So I look forward to hearing their opinion and seeing if I do agree from their point of view while watching it."

Be sure to visit hellomagazine.com/brendan on Sunday, September 8, when Brendan's first column will go live.

