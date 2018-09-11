Michelle Dockery shares first look at Downton Abbey film Are you looking forward to the Downton film?

Michelle Dockery has shared a first look at the upcoming Downton Abbey film! The star, who played Lady Mary Crawley in the hit TV show, posted a snap of the set on Instagram, which appeared to show a scene from downstairs of the grand house. Jim Broadbent, who plays the butler, Mr Carson, can be seen in the shot, with an unknown woman wearing a classic 1920s outfit. Fans were delighted by the sneak peek snap, with one person writing: "Ahhhh I'm so happy they're making the movie!!! I'm officially asking you to be my movie date when this comes out lol."

MIchelle shared a snap of filming

Another person wrote: "Omg what is going on I'm so excited!" Michelle previously opened up about how she was "hopeful" that they would make a Downton film after the TV show finished in 2015, telling Variety: "Getting everyone together at the right time, it's not easy. But there seems to be a want for it. I'm hopeful that it will happen. Just getting everyone together at the same time isn't easy. There's 18 strong cast members in this." Chatting at a Help for Heroes event at Highclere Castle, where Downton Abbey is set, Hugh Bonneville opened up about the film, and revealed that they were introducing two stars to the cast, Imelda Staunton and David Haig.

He said: "We did the read through last week, and I actually have to say it was really nice, settling back into a family. It was great to see everyone again, even our new guest artists Imelda Staunton and David Haig. I can't remember them all but it is a wonderful bunch of people who are doing it for what will be, I hope, an upbeat celebration and reunion."

