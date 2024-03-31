Michelle Dockery and Jasper Waller-Bridge's relationship timeline

Michelle Dockery found love with film producer Jasper Waller-Bridge in 2019 after running in the same circles. The actress, known and loved for her roles in Downton Abbey, The Gentlemen and Anatomy of a Scandal, is extremely private, preferring to keep her love life out of the spotlight, but she has given fans small glimpses of her relationship.

From the couple's 2022 engagement to their dreamy London wedding and life as newlyweds, we're taking a look at Michelle and Jasper's relationship timeline.

2019 – Michelle and Jasper are first linked

While little is known about Michelle and Jasper's first meeting, it's reported that the pair were introduced in 2019 by mutual friends.

© Karwai Tang Michelle and Jasper were introduced by mutual friends

The couple made their first public appearance together at the Rome Film Festival later that year, although the Downton Abbey star chose to walk the red carpet solo.

January 2022 – The couple announce their engagement

An extremely private couple, Michelle and Jasper have made a point of keeping their relationship out of the spotlight, but in January 2022, they decided to announce their engagement in The Times.

"The engagement is announced between Jasper, son of Michael Waller-Bridge of King's Lynn, Norfolk, and Teresa Waller-Bridge of Battersea, London, and Michelle, younger daughter of Michael and Lorraine Dockery of Gidea Park, Essex," read the inclusion.

April 2022 – Jasper supports Michelle on the red carpet

Fans were delighted when Jasper accompanied Michelle to the world premiere of her Netflix series, Anatomy of a Scandal. The pair put on a loved-up display, with Jasper unable to take his eyes off his glamorous fiancée.

© Getty Jasper accompanied Michelle to the world premiere of Anatomy of a Scandal

Eleven days after their red carpet debut, Jasper accompanied Michelle to another major premiere, this time for Downton Abbey: A New Era.

© Getty Michelle and Jasper at the Downton Abbey: A New Era premiere

September 2023 – Michelle and Jasper say 'I do' at their star-studded wedding

On 23 September 2023, Michelle and Jasper tied the knot in West London. Pictured leaving St Nicholas' church in Chiswick, the bride wore Emilia Wickstead, opting a for satin dropped waist gown, while the groom stepped out in a blue three-piece suit. They went on to celebrate their reception at Orleans House Gallery in Twickenham, overlooking The Thames.

© SplashNews.com The happy couple tied the knot at St Nicholas' church in Chiswick

A star-studded affair, Michelle's Downton Abbey family were in attendance. Among them, Lily James, Joanne Froggatt, Elizabeth McGovern, Hugh Bonneville, Lesley Manville and Lesley Nicol, Imelda Staunton and Jim Carter were on hand to celebrate the happy couple.

© Click News & Media / SplashNews.com The bride wore an Emilia Wickstead gown

Laura Carmichael, who played Michelle's on-screen sister Edith Crawley, had a major role in the wedding, serving as a bridesmaid. On the groom's side, Jasper's sister and Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge and her director beau, Martin McDonaugh, were among the crowds too.

February 2024 – The newlyweds make their first public appearance since tying the knot

Five months after their nuptials, Jasper and Michelle marked their first public appearance as newlyweds. Pictured on Valentine's Day, the pair attended the BFI Chairman's dinner where Christopher Nolan was awarded a BFI Fellowship.

Michelle and Jasper spent Valentine's Day 2024 at a BFI dinner

Dressed for the romantic holiday, Michelle wore a bright red bodycon dress, while her new husband looked dashing in a tailored suit.