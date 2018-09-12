Susan Calman just said the sweetest thing to a five-year-old fan about Kevin Clifton Susan Calman is best friends with her former dance partner, Kevin Clifton

Susan Calman has sent the sweetest message to a five-year-old fan who struggled to understand why she isn't on Strictly Come Dancing this year. The youngster's mum tweeted Susan about how her daughter is confused about the new series, writing: "My five-year-old cannot get her head round the fact you're not on Strictly, we've watched the launch on iPlayer twice and keeps asking where's Susan and Kevin. Hope you have a great day."

Susan and Kevin were fan favourites during the 2017 show

The comedian responded with a lovely message to the little girl, writing: "Tell her that @keviclifton and I are still best mates, it's just that he needs to make someone else feel amazing for a while. His superpower is making his partner feel like they're Wonder Woman. A new dancer needs to feel that joy. Give her a hug from me." Kevin and Susan are indeed still close friends, and Susan was left emotional last week after Kevin sent her a recorded message when she appeared on Lorraine, saying: "Hey partner, I’m just here at the Strictly studios, getting ready for the new series… I have to say my new dance partner has big shoes to fill, actually, tiny shoes, because of your tiny, tattooed feet. I just hope you haven’t been too truthful about you and me in the training room."

Speaking about their friendship, Susan told Lorraine Kelly: "We speak every day, he came round to my house for breakfast and I've got my tattoo of 'I love Grimsby' on my foot. Because I promised him I would get it done. Honestly, you watch Strictly and you think you’ve made a friend for life and he really is," before adding: "I'm Team Clifton all the way, it doesn't matter who he's with, I will go see them, visit them in training, I'll have a word with her, let her know the score."

