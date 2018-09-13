Strictly pro Graziano Di Prima reveals the one problem he has with Vick Hope And it's not what you might think

Strictly Come Dancing rehearsals are well underway, and new professional dancer Graziano Di Prima has revealed he has one problem with his dance partner, radio DJ Vick Hope - she can't click her fingers! Speaking in a promo video shared on the official Strictly Twitter account on Thursday, the pair joked about how Vick was trying to learn how to click her fingers to perfect their routine.

"A little confession...I can't click," Vick said in the video, with Graziano adding: "We have a really big problem because Vick can't click, so sometimes we laughed about that." Vick explained that her trouble is because she is missing the tip of one finger following a childhood accident. "I've got quite stiff fingers. I chopped one of them off when I was little by accident," she said.

Clicking is not the only difficulty the radio DJ is having; Vick also revealed that her hair has been getting "stuck everywhere", prompting her to suggest that she and Graziano both wear hairnets for their performance. "Turns out this is actually quite a hazard," she said.

Nonetheless, Graziano appeared to be happy with their progress. "She's really working hard all day. She likes to be precise," he said of his dance partner.

Graziano is a new addition to the Strictly cast for 2018, and recently told HELLO! that his girlfriend and fellow dancer, Giada Lini, will be joining him for some of the show's special routines. "She's so excited by this new adventure, too," explained Graziano, who has been dating the 28-year-old Venetian for three years. "We both are." He continued: "And it was so good meeting the judges. Bruno told me how pleased he was to have a fellow Italian on the show."

The 24-year-old Sicilian’s passion for dancing began when he was a small child growing up on a farm at the foot of Mount Etna. He was six when he started dancing to the rousing Cuban beat of tunes such as Mambo No. 5. "I followed my dream and it came true. Now I can’t wait to dance," he shared, before adding: "As soon as my mum turned on the radio and I heard the music, I started to dance. It made me feel incredible." Spotting his raw talent, his mother Giovanna enrolled him at dance classes and by the age of ten he'd become an Italian Latin champion.

