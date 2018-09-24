Strictly's Graziano Di Prima reveals he misses Vick Hope when they're not together Are you rooting for Vick and Graziano?

Strictly Come Dancing pro Graziano Di Prima has confessed that he misses his dance partner Vick Hope when the pair are not rehearsing together. The Italian stallion and the DJ opened up about their close bond on Strictly's official podcast, with Vick revealing: "We've become quite in sync and you have to because we spend so much time together. It's been every day. We had maybe one day where we didn't see each other over the last two weeks and it was weird.

"He sent me a voicemail being like, 'I miss you. I'm thinking about you.' Not like that! He was thinking about the jive." "Yeah, about the routine," Graziano laughed as the pair spoke to podcast presenter Amy Elizabeth.

Graziano, whose long-term girlfriend Giada Lini also dances on Strictly, is even teaching Vick some Italian. The radio presenter and University of Cambridge graduate is already fluent in French, Spanish and Portuguese. "I've been learning bits and pieces from Graz," said Vick. "Actually we spoke to his mum on the phone twice and he's been feeding me things to say to her in Italian, although I didn't realise that when we were chatting to her, I was telling her that her son is very beautiful and I am in love with him. That's what he told me to say in Italian."

Meet Strictly's new dancers including Graziano:

Loading the player...

The 28-year-old added: "He's just the sweetest, kindest guy. He's been working me really hard. It's been really fun. We've just had a really nice time, haven't we? It's good. We get on really well. I've been so lucky to be matched with a partner that has the same energy levels as me. We want to work in the same sort of way and exert ourselves to the same level."

The pair danced the jive on Saturday

The pair performed the jive on Saturday night, scoring a low 18 out of a possible 40. Nevertheless, Vick took to Instagram to write: "What a night! THANK YOU to the whole @bbcstrictly team for this dream come true. We danced our little hearts out, had so much fun & I can't thank the audience enough for being so bloody amazing! Thank you for all your lovely messages and support. I'm here to take the judges comments on board and promise to work 1000x harder this week to avoid further discombobulation."

