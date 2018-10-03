Original Gogglebox star announces that they have quit the show The show won't be the same without this one!

Since Gogglebox began to air, our favourite sofa dwellers including Scarlett Moffatt, Steph and Dom and Chris Ashby-Steed have all made the decision to leave, and now another firm favourite has announced that they are leaving the show. Amy Tapper, who appeared on the show with her parents and her old brother Josh, has confirmed that she won't be on another series as she will be starring in the new series of Celebs Go Dating.

Talking to the Mirror, she said: "I'm personally not going back on Gogglebox. They can go on but they won't be with me," adding that she is "not really sure" if they'll be coming back. Speaking about her new gig on Celebs Go Dating, she tweeted: "I can't wait to join the dating agency and hopefully find someone that's right for me!"

Her brother, Josh, quit the show in 2017 after landing an apprenticeship at 10 Downing Street. At the time, he said: "The option to go back is always there but I want to move away from that and the focus is now very much on my job. Of course, I miss it and the sitting on the couch watching TV. But I am more focused on my future... it's a more a secure path." Scarlett Moffatt's parents previously revealed that they were dropped from the show after their daughter went on I'm a Celebrity, and at the time Scarlett tweeted: "We are going to miss doing #gogglebox so so much. But can't wait to watch the new series (good luck my fellow goggleboxers you will smash it love the Moffatts)." In response to a fan's message, Scarlett added: "We are gutted too, thought my Mam and dad (and little Ava) would still be able to do it but we will still be watching."

