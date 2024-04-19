Gogglebox's real house prices: Giles and Mary, the Siddiquis and more

Channel 4's long-running show Gogglebox has a cast of characters who viewers have come to know and love over the years. Each week we love nothing more than tuning in to see what our favourite critics have to say about the week's TV.
We also love getting a glimpse inside their homes, but if you've ever found yourself wondering how much their properties are worth, you're not alone. Keep reading to get an idea of how much the homes of these Gogglebox stars could cost…
Another sister pair that viewers adore is Amira and Amani. The duo never fail to crack us up with their witty one-liners as they watch TV from the comfort of their home in London.
The siblings film in their parent's house located in north London, where properties can average up to £700k if not more.
Away from the show, Amani and Amira both have normal jobs, with the former working in customer service and the latter as a retail manager.
Jenny and Lee
Friends Jenny and Lee have been on the show for a long time so die-hard fans of Gogglebox will know that they film from Lee's caravan in Hull.
But both Jenny and Lee have separate properties away from the cosy mobile home on their local site, with Lee having an abode in Cyprus that he shares with his partner, Steve, and Jenny living with her partner in a home in Hull.
As for the static home that Lee owns, it's worth an estimated £35k.
Giles and Mary
Giles and Mary affectionately call their home in Wiltshire their 'Grottage' thanks to its eccentric charm.
In an interview with Idler, Mary admitted that their home has had its problems, but it's come to be appreciated by anyone they welcome inside.
"Visitors actually like the grottiness because it makes them feel happy that their own house is superior. In some ways it's rude to have a spotless mansion."
According to reports, their home was valued just under £400k in 2021, however, that's likely to have risen over the years.
The Siddiquis
Patriarch Sid Siddiqui has welcomed his sons Umar, Baasit and Raza into his home to film scenes for Gogglebox since the show began and viewers adore the whole family.
Although his grown-up sons live with their own young families now, the father and sons still sit on the sofa each week watching TV. Sid's home is located in Derby and is estimated to be worth around £220k.